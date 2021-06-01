FG launches new national policy on virtual meetings

The Federal Government yesterday formally launched the national policy on virtual engagements in public institutions.

It also commissioned an Emergency Communications Centre and four more digital economy centres across the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who launched the new policy and commissioned the projects virtually in Abuja, said the paradigm shift to virtual engagements in official circles globally, occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic, necessitated the need for a policy to give legal impetus to the practice in public institutions.

“The policy which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on the 14th of October, 2020 was developed in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation”, Pantami said.

He said that the policy would “institutionalise frameworks and standards within Ministries, Departments and Agencies of governments as well as government -owned companies using virtual engagement as an administrative procedure in service and significantly reduce the cost of governance”.

He said in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, the facilities commissioned under the auspices of the National Information Technology Development Agency and the Nigerian Communications Commission would enhance security, create digital jobs, promote knowledge-based economic growth, increase productivity and enhance commercial and administrative methods.

He said all “digital economy projects are carefully thought out and executed efficiently with a view to ensure the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s digital economy”.