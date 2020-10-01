FG lifts Emirates ban as UAE begins visa issuance to Nigerians

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday said the Federal Government had decided to allow Emirates Airlines to start flying into Nigeria after banning the carrier from the country more than a week ago.

On September 18, Sirika announced via his official Twitter handle that Emirates was banned from operating in Nigeria from Monday, September 21.

The minister had tweeted, “The PTF (Presidential Task Force) sub-committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban.

“The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’ situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday, September 21, 2020.”

But on Wednesday, Sirika explained via another tweet that a decision to lift the ban had been reached as the United Arab Emirates had agreed to issue visas to Nigerians.

The minister said, “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

In August, the Federal Government vowed to enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to international airlines to resume operations into Nigeria.

Before the resumption of international flights in the country, the Federal Government had announced that Air France, KLM, Etihad, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa, TAAG Angola Airlines were not granted approval to commence flight operations.

Cabo Verde and South African airlines were also denied approval as international flights had yet to resume in their countries at the time.

Middle East Airline, British Airways, Delta, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky Airlines, Africa World Airways, Air Cote D’ Ivoire, Kenya Airways, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines were all granted approval to resume operations in Nigeria.