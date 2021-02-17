FG names Idu railway complex, FCT light train station after Amina Mohammed

The federal government on Tuesday named Idu railway complex after the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Ms. Amina Mohammed.

This also includes the light train station of the Federal Capital Territory and all its facilities.

A statement made available to Journalist in Abuja by the Director of the ministry, Mr. Eric Ojikewe, reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has named the Idu railway complex, Idu train station, and the light train station of the Federal Capital Territory and all its Facilities after the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed.

“It has also gained the concurrence of the honourable minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mohammed Bello.”