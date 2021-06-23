FG names Ighalo National Principal’s Cup ambassador

The Federal Government has named former Super Eagles striker, Jude Odion Ighalo, as an Ambassador of the National Principal’s Cup.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, according to his media office, disclosed this on Tuesday when Ighalo paid him a visit at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja which is undergoing rehabilitation.

Dare was quoted to have said, “It gladdens our heart in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development when we see our great players excel in all parts of the world, this gives us a sense of national pride. You have stood tall with very good players around the world, I hope that other great internationals, not just football stars will follow in your footsteps by identifying with us on how to move forward.

“Your profile and exploits in the field of play speak a lot and I think the climax in your career is the bold step you took to join Manchester United. I’m more excited that you played for the Under 20, under 23, and the Super Eagles in a very remarkable way. You have served this country faithfully and you will continue to be a good ambassador of this country.

“It is of note that the Principal’s Cup which had been abandoned for 25 years was revived recently. The 2021 edition was just concluded in April with about 250 schools participating. This year’s edition is a test run to bring It back gradually. Right now, we not only have a Principal’s Cup but a National Principal’s Cup. As we roll into the second edition, we will be looking at 2,500 secondary schools participating.

“Note that Principal’s Cup used to be the engine room that supplied most of our best players and it speaks to the heart of Grassroot Sports Development. To give it life, we came up with Flagship Ambassadors of the Principal’s Cup with Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Dosu, Mary Onyali, Tajudeen Disu picked as Ambassadors. You have also been appointed As National Principal’s Cup Ambassador to motivate our young students.”

In his response, Ighalo said, “It’s a great privilege to see you sir, and I have been following up on what you’ve been doing, granting me a chance to see you means a lot to me. For the first time, we’ve seen sports moving forward as a business in Nigeria with your push and initiatives. Thank you so much for what you ate doing for sports development.”

He promised to make himself available to play in a game of ex-stars when the stadium’s rehabilitation is completed.