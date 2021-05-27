FG partially shuts Eko bridge for emergency repairs

The Federal Government is set to commence emergency repairs of the National Stadium bound of Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka, which will necessitate its partial closure from Friday 4th June to Friday 13th August 2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and signed by the Commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde disclosed that the repair was necessary to complete the rehabilitation works at the opposite side of the Bridge earlier embarked upon by the Federal Government, hence the need for a notice of routes diversion.

Pending the commencement of the rehabilitation works, alternative routes have been made available for the awareness of motorists, to manage traffic during the period of repairs as highlighted below;

Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue. Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under the bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

III. Furthermore, motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

Apongbon through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available.

While appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to take note of the diversion routes, the statement urged motorists to bear the inconveniences.

This inconvenience, it said, will enable a seamless, safe and efficient Transport System that will meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

Road users are advised to comply with directives from the State’s Traffic Management Personnel.

In like manners traffic directions and road signals will be made available to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts.