FG plans electronic record management system for patients, hospital finances

The Federal Government on Monday promised to deal with administrative lapses in public health institutions by introducing a fully automated electronic management system of patients’ records and finances.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this in a keynote address he delivered at a media engagement organized by the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja.

He promised that the government would strengthen “a framework that mandates quarterly financial reporting on critical funding lines, in line with the provisions of the National Health Act 2014.”

Ehanire said, “A fully automated electronic management system of patient records and finances will be introduced by NHIS to plug loopholes for leakages and to also allow client records to be accessible anywhere the client seeks care in Nigeria, for better, faster service.

“The Federal Ministry of Health is working to strengthen accountability and transparency, with establishment of Electronic Medical Records at federal tertiary hospitals, for efficiency and accountability in service delivery and a framework that mandates quarterly financial reporting on critical funding lines, in line with the provisions of the National Health Act 2014.”

The minister also said that the Federal Government was looking into having an effective and efficient health system in the country.