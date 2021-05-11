FG re-introduces midnight curfew, restricts mass gatherings

The Federal Government has re-introduced a nationwide 12am to 4am curfew as part of efforts to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

The National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, disclosed this at a press briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The new measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, ban gatherings of more than 50 people while access to government buildings will be denied to anyone not wearing a facemask.

Bars and nightclubs are to remain closed and a nationwide curfew will be in force until further notice, the national incident manager for COVID-19, Dr. Mukhtar Mohammed, said at a press conference.

Religious gatherings and weddings are expected to maintain 50% capacity of the venue.

“We shall maintain restrictions on mass gatherings outside work settings with a maximum number of 50 people in an enclosed space,” he said. “Approved gatherings must be held maintaining physical distancing and other non-pharmaceutical measures.”

Mohammed stated that the PSC will continue to maintain restrictions on the resumption of work for government workers from level 12 and below and limit government meetings to virtual platforms as much as possible while maintaining restrictions on physical meetings, official trips, oversight visits.

The incident manager explained that these measures are to enable the government to effectively prevent and control the resurgence of an acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, protect the lives of the people and the economy

“The PSC last week took a precautionary step of restricting travel from Brazil, India, and Turkey where there is a high number of cases and high fatality rate and widespread prevalence of variants of concern,” Mohammed said.

“There are concerns about non-compliance to public health and social measures, especially the level of adherence to physical distancing, use of masks, temperature checks in public places among others.

“In line with increased risk of a surge in cases, the PSC is maintaining the enforcement of 2019 Covid-19 health regulation to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases while the Covid-19 vaccination continues.

According to him, the government is maintaining the enforcement of a mandatory requirement of a 7-day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from foreign destinations while institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from Brazil, India, and Turkey.

He added that the government is enforcing temperature checks and no-mask, no-entry in all public places and workplaces, businesses, and places of worship while access to government and commercial premises should be denied to any person not wearing face masks.