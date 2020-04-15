FG recommends face masks in public

The federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday recommended the use of face masks for members of the public without respiratory symptoms.

The health agency said face masks can act as an “additional layer” in the battle against COVID-19 in the country but added that it was not compulsory.

This information was contained in the NCDC’s ‘Advisory on the

Use of Masks by Members of the Public Without Respiratory Symptoms’ document which was released on Tuesday.

Older people with pre-existing conditions are advised to wear face masks.

It is also strongly advised to use if a person is visiting a crowded place, such as a market.

Below are the five recommendations of the NCDC on face masks in the country:

The wearing of face masks, (or equivalent) is recommended as an optional

additional layer to be used in addition to other measures such as physical

distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria. The primary rationale for the advice on face masks is to prevent those who

are infected but asymptomatic from spreading the virus.

Masks have to be properly disposed of in waste bins. Improper handling and frequently touching masks can increase the risk of infection. Improvised masks are also an option – as long as they are properly washed regularly. They can

be made out of cloth or other materials.