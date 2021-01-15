FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge Feb 15

Works and Housing minister Babatunde Raji Fashola said the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, partially shut since July 24, 2020 will be reopened to full traffic by February 15.

The Minister gave the definitive re-opening date during an inspection of repair work on major roads and bridges in Lagos.

But he dropped hint of another traffic nightmare to residents of Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

“Once the Third Mainland bridge is reopened, we will move to Falomo Bridge and replace the expansion joints,” he said.

He said the closure of Third Mainland Bridge has delayed work on Falomo Bridge.

The Third Mainland Bridge was initially scheduled to reopen fully in January.

But the #EndSARS protests of October, necessitated a push in the completion date. according to the Ministry of Works and its contractors.

The bridge, the second longest in Africa, was built by the Babangida regime in the early 90s.

Fashola and his team also visited the section of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway engulfed by fire when a petrol tanker burst into flames.