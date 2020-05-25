FG sanctions UK airline for flight ban violation

The Federal Government on Sunday said it has sanctioned Flairjet, a UK company after it was found to have violated the nation’s Civil Aviation Regulations.

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, had on 17 May said Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but was regrettably caught conducting commercial flights.

“This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve.” he had said.

But on Sunday, Sirika said Flairjet had been sanctioned for violating the Civil Aviation Regulations and had been fined N1 million.

He said the government ensured that the fine was paid that the organisation was for its callous misdemeanour to UK Civil Aviation Authority, CAA, MFA and the UK High Commission.

“Flairjet were found to violate our Civil Aviation Regulations IS 1.3.3(a) Table 2(IV)7(a) and IS 1.3.3 (a) Table 2(VIII)(4). The maximum penalty for each is N500,000:00K.

“We caused them to pay and reported their callous misdemeanour to UK CAA, MFA and the UK High Commission,” Sirika tweeted.