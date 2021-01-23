FG set to evacuate 600 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government has said that about 600 Nigerians irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia will be evacuated on January 28 and 29 in batches of 400 and 200.

The Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said their evacuation was delayed due to issues relating to COVID-19.

The stranded citizens were being kept at a detention facility by the Saudi authorities pending their repatriation.

A video on social media had shown the Nigerians lamenting the hardship they were facing at the detention facility.

The immigrants were seen lying on the floor in a packed room.

A voice in the video said, “We have been here for more than three months, six months, seven months, without any action, no better information on transport to Nigeria.

“According to the rules and regulations of this location, we are not supposed to be here for more than two weeks.

“Most nationals of other countries have been flown back to their countries. Only we Nigerians don’t have any source or way of getting back.”

But Dabiri-Erewa in a tweet on Friday said the stranded citizens would soon be evacuated back home.

She stated, “Nigerian irregular migrants in Saudi Arabia are due to be evacuated on the 28 and 29th of Jan., pending any unforeseen issues.Their evacuation was delayed due to issues relating to COVID-19. We appeal to Nigerians to resist traveling abroad without proper documents.”