FG suspends mobilisation, screening of 5,000 candidates for NDLEA jobs

The Federal Government has directed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to stop the screening and documentation of 5,000 candidates scheduled to take place between January 10 and 23, 2021 at its academy in Jos.

According to the government, the timing is ill-advised and inappropriate, given the current and alarming wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Consequently, the government directed that the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr Dayo Apata, who is also the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Justice, should seek clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the public health implications of such an exercise.

Apata in a statement on Friday said, “It is not in doubt that the exercise is long overdue and necessary for the actualisation of the agency’s mandate, however, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice notes that the timing is ill-advised and inappropriate given the current and alarming wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

“Considering the above, Malami directed the Chairman of the NDLEA to stay further action on this matter pending the receipt of clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force.”

The NDLEA chairman was also requested to notify the applicants of the development.