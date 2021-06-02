FG to accelerate local vaccine production

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has said the Federal Ministry of Health is working with critical stakeholders to fast track the establishment of local vaccine production plant in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the country will receive the next consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine as the COVAX facility has communicated that the upcoming allocation is likely between July and September 2021 but that the exact dates are still being finalized.

“While we are pushing for equity, justice and fair play in the global allocation of vaccines, the Federal Ministry of Health is working with critical stakeholders to fast track the establishment of local vaccine production plants in Nigeria.”

“This initiative will be seizing on the environment created by the lopsided availability of vaccines, momentum around intellectual property waivers and health security imperatives that vaccines represent.”

Shuaib further disclosed that bilateral conversations are ongoing to see how Nigeria can access the surplus vaccines being stockpiled by developed countries.

“On this, we are working closely with the Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria and communication remains clear that the allocation of vaccines from friendly countries is most useful now, not later when vaccines become widely available.”

Shuaib pointed out that GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance through UNICEF and in partnership with NCDC and NPHCDA have donated $8M worth of PPE to be used by primary health care workers across all 36 States and the FCT.

“These PPEs are already on their way to the sub-national level, courtesy of UNICEF. We thank our partners and value their continued partnership in supporting our frontline health workers.” Shuaib added.

On the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, Shuaib said 1,956,598 targeted eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated with their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Of this number, 66% are frontline workers, 22% are healthcare workers, while 12% belong to the elderly group.”

“Furthermore, 73,465 Nigerians have also received their 2nd dose across 36 states and the FCT. This includes His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who both received their second doses on Saturday, May 29.”

“Similarly, you would have seen that in many States, the Governors, members of the legislature, traditional and religious leaders have publicly started taking the second dose of their vaccinations.”

“Only yesterday, members of the Presidential Steering Committee including myself received our second doses of the vaccine.

“I can assure you that we are all doing well. Indeed, on my part, the side effects following the second dose were much less than the first dose.”

“We continue to advise that all Nigerians who have received their first dose should check their vaccination cards for the date of their second dose, and proceed to the same health facility where they got their first jab, to ensure full protection against COVID-19.”

Shuaib stated that a total of 10,027 cases of mild, moderate and severe Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) reported as of May 30th, while 86 cases of moderate to severe incidents have been reported. All these individuals have since fully recovered.

“Five States which recorded the highest numbers of AEFI are Cross River (1,040), Kaduna (1,071), Lagos (796), Yobe (555), and Kebbi with 525 cases.

Shuaib encouraged all Nigerians to remain vigilant and must follow social distancing, mask-wearing, and curfew guidelines to curtail the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Significant concern remains about the threat posed by the Coronavirus B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the Indian variant, which is observed to be a highly contagious triple-mutant strain of the coronavirus.”

“In England, cases of the variant have doubled in one week alone.

“It is very important that we take all the necessary precautions set out by the Government to prevent an uncontrolled outbreak here in Nigeria.”

Shuaib said vaccination remains the safest and most effective public health intervention known to man adding that vaccines have saved lives throughout history.

Executive Director also said the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to overcome the supply challenges the world is currently experiencing and ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are accessible free of charge, to all eligible populations in Nigeria.