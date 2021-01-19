FG to establish college of education in Borno soon, says Minister

The Federal Government will soon establish a College of Education in Borno State.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said this while hosting the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in his office on Monday.

Zulum had embarked on a visit to the minister to thank him for the approval for the establishment of the first federal polytechnic in the state.

Adamu said in addition to the federal polytechnic, Borno would soon have a Federal College of Education.

The governor also thanked the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), for approving the new polytechnic.

Until the latest approval, Borno had remained one of the few states which neither had a federal polytechnic nor a federal college of education.

The Ramat polytechnic in Maiduguri is owned and funded by the state government while several efforts and appeals by successive administrations in the state for the federal government to take over the polytechnic have not been successful.