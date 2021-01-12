FG to review Jan 18 school resumption date over surging COVID-19 infections

The Federal Government is set to review the January 18 resumption date for schools in the country following rising COVID-19 cases.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this in Abuja at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing.

Adamu said the government was reviewing the resumption date for schools in the country.

“On the January 18 resumption date, we are reviewing it. We are going to review it.

“At the PTF meeting today, we considered it, and tomorrow, the ministry is going to take it up.”

On Sunday, Nigeria’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100,000 mark after 1,024 new cases were registered.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed cases of the virus in the country have reached 100,087.

Eight new deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total deaths so far from COVID-19 to 1,358.

As most often the case, Lagos tops today’s infections with 653 cases, more than half of the national total.

So far, 80,030 survivors have been discharged since the pandemic broke out in February 2020. – The News.