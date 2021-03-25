FG to spend N8.1bn on Abuja federal secretariat rehabilitation

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved over N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, Phase I, in Abuja.

This was part of the N82bn approved for the completion of infrastructure projects within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said the approved contracts include the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat Abuja.

According to him, “I presented six memos and all have to do with infrastructure and infrastructure related projects. The first one is for the revision of the contracts for the rehabilitation and expansion of the outer Southern Express Way to Ring Road I in the Federal Capital city.

“That contract was approved at a varied contract amount of N15, 125, 122, 967. It is expected that this contract would be completed within 24 months.

“The second project, which was also approved, is for the revised estimated cost of the contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre left hand service carriage way of the outer service of the outer Southern Express Way stage II.

“The augmentation of this particular project is in the sum of N11, 476, 476, 424, 350.

“The third memo is for the rehabilitation of phase I of the Federal Secretariat, which involves electro-mechanical systems, water systems as well as other general rehabilitation.

“This is a secretariat that was inaugurated in 1993, quite a long time ago so we are doing massive rehabilitation of that at a total sum of N8, 110, 665, 676.76 and the completion period is 24 months.”

Other projects Bello stated include those for the total overhaul of a 1500 KVA generating plant, for the Abuja Environmental Protection Board at the cost of N110 million, an upward review of contract sum for the extension of the inner Southern Express Way at the sum of N47.6 billion as well as the review of the consultancy provision for the Independence and Constitution Avenue in the Central Business District of Abuja, at the coat of N131.4 million.

Also briefing, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, said Council approved the sum of N922.8 Million for the purchase of fertilizer to assist states affected by insurgency and the 2018 flood disaster.

She said the benefiting States, which include Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, would receive liquid brands of NPK fertilizer, as assistance to farmers.

The Minister said “Today (yesterday) at council, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, presented a memo for the approval of award of contract for purchase of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer under the emergency agricultural intervention for states affected by conflicts, insurgency and also the 2018 flood disaster in the total sum of N922, 803, 393.26 and council approved the award of the contract.

“The benefitting States are Yobe, Adamawa and Borno. Initially we were supposed to give the NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer but now we are going to provide the liquid fertilizer to the benefiting States and the quantity is about 259, 000 litres of that particular product.”

On his part, the minister of Power, Sale Mamman said council approved two memos he presented.

He said one was the procurement of four number of 150 NBA 331 3233 power transformers for TCN in favour of Messrs Gilbo Nigeria Ltd these transformers which was to replace the transformer that had been in system for the past 35 years in order to improve quality or power supply to the National Grid.

“So, this has been graciously approved by the federal executive council. The second one is the approval for procurement of the contract for the production and delivery of one million sterilised metres grips embossed for three metres test stations in Oshodi, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna for the sum of N155,227,619.18.”