FG unveils name, logo of new national carrier

July 19, 2018 0

The Federal Government on Wednesday unveiled the name of the nation’s carrier, as well as the logo at the Farnborough International Air Show in London.

The unveiling was done by the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who said the government of Nigeria will own only 5% of the carrier.

The national carrier is Nigeria Air.

During the unveiling the minister said, “This will be a National Carrier that is Private sector led and driven. It is a business, not a social service. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this.”

“The Nigerian Government will not own more than 5% (maximum) of the new National Carrier. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it,” he added.

