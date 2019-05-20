FG upgrades Benin Airport to operate night flights

The federal airport in Benin City, Edo State, was weekend, upgraded by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

The airport can now operate night flights and flights during low visibility with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting System and Instrument Landing System, ILS Category II, commissioned by Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

Speaking during the commissioning of the equipment at the Benin Airport, Sirika said Governor Gowin Obaseki of Edo State had expressed worry on why aircraft cannot land at night, during bad weather and low visibility and why there was no ILS, adding that with the commissioning of the equipment, those problems have been solved.

According to Sirika, “from now on, you have the Instrument Landing System, ILS, which will allow pilots in reduced visibility and bad weather to be able to shoot on approach and land in Benin, just like they will do in London. Also, it is no longer closure from 6 p.m. The operational capability of the airport has improved with the installation of the equipment.”

The minister also said the Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) through the Nigeria Meteorological Services, NiMET, had constructed and donated a meteorological station to University of Benin, UNIBEN.