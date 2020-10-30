FG vows support for Okonjo-Iweala till emergence as WTO DG

Nigeria’s Federal Government on Thursday said it would stand by former Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala until she emerged Director General (DG), World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala has scaled the final hurdle, but the United States is standing in her way from becoming DG of WTO.

A statement issued by spokesperson, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye said the third and final round of the selection process of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization was concluded on Tuesday, 27th October 2020, and that the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28th October 2020.

“The candidate from Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of the majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all the 164 Member States of WTO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO,” it said.

The government said it was important to highlight that Dr Okonjo-Iweala had secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“The ministry wishes to further inform that a meeting of the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for 9th November, 2020 for the final decision on the election process.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation is realised,” it said.