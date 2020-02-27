FIAN repositions to develop Nigerian football

By Hakeem Busari

The Football Intermediaries Association of Nigeria (FIAN) has revealed plans to help the development of Nigerian football.

This newly-found zeal came on the background of its participation at the European Football Agents Association’s (EFAA) Congress held 13th February, 2020, in Zurich, Switzerland.

The EFAA congress was a gathering of elite European football agents, including top executives of national associations of major football powers of England, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Italy and other affiliate associations representing the interests of over 2000 professional agents from 18 countries, across the world.

The congress deliberated and adopted motions on enhancing the economic viability and professional conducts of associate intermediaries, with special emphasis of the congress on resisting recent FIFA’s policy direction at restricting the role and financial rights of intermediaries at the local and international football sectors.

Reviewing some of the proposed FIFA regulatory laws on the conference floor, the FIAN delegation which comprised of Jideofor Obidike, Hilary Elezie, Michael China and Oyeyemi Taiwo Joshua, spoke in unison with other international participants to unanimously resist the proposed capping of Intermediaries’ Commission at 3% by the apex football authority; stopping of dual representation, and recertification of all Intermediaries registered after 2015.

According to the Public Relations Officer of FIAN, Kelvin Irikefe, the body is buoyed by renewed colloborations and synergy with EFAA President, Ron Jansen and the executives, as well as other affiliate associations.

Irikefe remarked that FIAN would be deploying the experience garnered from the conference to bear on its vision aimed at improving and sanitizing the football intermediary sector from rogue operators soiling the body’s image.

He restated the desires of FIAN to continue to work in harmony with Nigeria Football Federation and other concerned stakeholders to develop the Nigerian football industry.