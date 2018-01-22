Fidelity Bank offers advisory services to promo winners

Fidelity Bank has offered to provide free advisory services to cash prize winners in the ‘Get Alert in Million Promo’.

Regional Bank Head- Ikeja, Fidelity Bank, Ken Opara made this disclosure during the ‘Get Alert in Million Promo’ prize presentation that held in Lagos, on Thursday.

He said: The ‘Get Alert in Million Promo Reloaded’ is strikingly different from the ones we have previously done, because this one has a higher number of beneficiaries cutting across the six geopolitical zones in the country. More importantly, we have included free advisory services to the promo scheme. The promo aims at enhancing the savings culture among Nigerians.

“To this end, some of the advisory services would include: better saving strategies, consultation on good investment opportunities yielding favourable returns and continuous follow-up of cash prize winners.

Speaking further during the event, Opara stressed that the bank was not only interested in giving promo winners money but also interested in ensuring that the funds are efficiently utilised, hence, translating to a sustainably improved living standard.

“This is the third monthly draw the financial institution has done since the commencement of the ‘Get Alert in Million Promo’ in October, 2017. This draw is expected to give out N16 million cash prizes in two categories: N2 million and N1 million to lucky customers. Some of the recipients of the N1 million cash prize yesterday were Ayoka Christopher and Chidinma Itiri; while, some customers received consolation prizes such as television sets, generators and fridges”, he said.