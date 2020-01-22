Fidelity Bank to give out N120m in promo

Fidelity Bank Plc says it has given out N50m in its ‘Get Alert in Millions’ promo season four, out of the N120m which it plans to give out to its customers.

The bank disclosed this when it gave out cash and other consolation prizes to winners in Lagos on Monday.

Two customers of the bank, Omolade Olatawura and Isabella Uche, won N1m each during the event.

Other winners were Joseph Abah and Oghenetega Erus, who won refrigerators each; Blessing Okafor who won a generator and Loveline Okonkwo who won a television set.

The Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island, Lagos,Fidelity Bank, Chinwe Iloghale, said the bank had been organising the promo for the past 13 years and had continued to create millionaires and gave out consolation prizes to its customers.

The Head, Savings Group, Fidelity Bank, Janet Nnabuko, said the bank organised similar presentations for its customers outside Lagos.

She said, “We will keep on empowering people and encourage them to continue to save. We expect to give out N120m in this season, so far, we have giving out N50m and we still have N70m to give out.”

To win, the bank said a person could open a savings account with N20,000 or top up existing account with N10,000 to stand a chance to win N1m or N2m in its monthly draws.

A customer could also open an account or top up existing account with N50,000 and stand a chance to win N3m in its bi-monthly draw.

The bank said that with a monthly average balance of N200,000, a customer could be the winner of its grand prize of N10m.