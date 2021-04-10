Finally, rapper DMX dies after drug overdose

April 10, 2021 0

It’s now official: legendary rapper DMX, has now been declared dead, a week after he fell into coma, following drug overdose.

He was aged 50. The Westchester County native was as born Earl Simmons.

The drug overdose had left him in a “vegetative state” and he was kept in an intensive care since then.

His death today at White Plains Hospital, in New York, was confirmed to AP by his family.

DMX is survived by 15 children.

His career  began when he catapulted to the top of the charts with his 1998 debut album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.”

The debut record went platinum nearly five times over and peaked at No. 1 on the US charts.

