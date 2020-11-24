Finally, Trump allows transition to Biden era to begin, still not conceding

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump finally yielded some ground on Monday as he allowed the General Services Administration to begin the transition process to Democrat Joe Biden era.

More than two weeks after Joe Biden became President-elect, the GSA has now notified his team that the Trump administration is ready to begin the transition process.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy sent a letter to Biden on Monday saying that Biden would have access to federal resources and services to facilitate a presidential transition, according to a copy obtained by theHill.com.

Trump in two tweets confirmed that he had asked Murphy to begin the transition, though he did not concede his loss to Biden and said he would keep fighting.