Finally, Trump allows transition to Biden era to begin, still not conceding

November 24, 2020 0

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump finally yielded some ground on Monday as he allowed the General Services Administration to begin the transition process to Democrat Joe Biden era.

More than two weeks after Joe Biden became President-elect, the GSA has now notified his team that the Trump administration is ready to begin the transition process.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy sent a letter to Biden on Monday saying that Biden would have access to federal resources and services to facilitate a presidential transition, according to a copy obtained by theHill.com.

Trump in two tweets confirmed that he had asked Murphy to begin the transition, though he did not concede his loss to Biden and said he would keep fighting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Burkina Faso holds elections under looming violence

Polls closed in Burkina Faso on Sunday after a presidential and parliamentary election dominated by the threat of Islamist violence that prevented voting in hundreds of villages. will begin in 11 seconds