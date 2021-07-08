Fire guts shops at Ladipo Market

July 8, 2021 0

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said shops containing car accessories worth millions of naira have been gutted by fire at Ladipo Market, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, said that the fire started about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Farinloye, the shops contained vehicle air conditioners, engine oil, paints and other car accessories.

He told NAN that because most of the accessories were inflammable, firefighters had a hectic time putting out the fire.

He said that no one was trapped or died in the incident.

