There was a major fire outbreak at the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria’s capital city on Monday.

Parts of the building situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District in Abuja was affected.

The fire, which broke out on Monday morning, led to evacuation of staff from the building.

Details of the incident were sketchy as of this time but the Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, said no fewer than three other victims had been rushed to the hospital.

“We have two fatally injured and the others in the hospital, either three or four,” he said. Daily Trust