Fire razes vehicles at Lagos Airport Hotel

April 10, 2020 0

Massive fire has razed some vehicles at the premises of Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Balls of fire were seen enveloping the atmosphere, as fire fighters battled to put out the fire.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the development.

Also, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Fire Service, Ahmodu Shakiru said that vehicles parked at the premises were gutted by fire, not the hotel.

“Lagos State Fire Service has put off the fire scare,” he said.

The management of the hotel said the fire did not engulf the edifice but that “the hotel has a partner who operates a transport (tour) business. One of his buses caught fire and it affected another vehicle.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Coronavirus: Kwara nurses begin strike over lack of protective wear

Members of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives working at the General Hospital, Ilorin ...