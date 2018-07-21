Firm launches new TV, radio stations

A new urban and lifestyle television channel, SOL TV, is expected to hit the screens soon.

Coming from the stable of IMO entertainment, the 24 hours TV Channel will be launched on major pay TV and will touch on different aspects of life.

Chief Executive Officer of the entertainment company Emmanuel Enero Sunday said, the urban and lifestyle channel has already created two television series titled, Girls Quarters and N The Hood, which has gathered unbelievable followership.

The series’ stars the likes of Rosaline, Racheal Aniah, Ella Samba, Simion Evia, Damilola Awosemo and many other talented actors, and they are working on about twenty other series that are almost ready for airing.

Sunday who says they are in the entertainment industry to stay confirmed, a radio station, SOL FM, is also ready to hit the airwaves from the stables of IMO Entertainment.

According to Sunday, “We have covered and aired series of events outside Nigeria, such as One Music Festival in Dubai last year, behind the scenes activities during the FIFA world cup in Russia, which includes the night life, the viewing centres and the fan fest zone.”