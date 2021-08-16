FIRS appeals High Court judgement on VAT collection

Following a recent Federal High Court in Port Harcourt ruling in Rivers State that allows the states to collect Value Added Tax (VAT), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has appealed the judgment, seeking a return to the status quo.

The FIRS disclosed this in a statement by its Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad.

The statement reads as follows: “This is to inform the general public that the Federal Inland Revenue Service has lodged an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt Judicial Division delivered by Honourable Justice Stephen Pam, in SUIT NO. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL OF RIVERS STATE v. FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE & ANOTHER. We have also sought an injunction pending appeal and a Stay of Execution of the said judgment.

“As the decision is being appealed and in view of the pending applications for injunction and stay of execution which the FIRS has filed in court against the judgement, members of the public are advised to continue to comply with the Value Added Tax obligations until the matter is resolved by the appellate courts in order to avoid accruing the consequent penalties and interest for non-compliance.”