FIRS: Fowler returns to EFCC for questioning

The immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, has returned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a second round of interrogation.

Fowler, who is also a former Chairman of the Lagos Inland Service, was on Monday quizzed by the EFCC in Lagos for over seven hours and was allowed to go home late at night.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said Fowler went back to the anti-graft agency because he still had questions to answer.

Uwujaren said, “He was allowed to go home last night and he has returned this morning.”

Fowler, it was learnt, is answering questions over a revenue shortfall at the FIRS as well as his alleged links to a company, which helps the Lagos State Government to collect taxes for a commission of 10 per cent.

The current management of the FIRS is also said to be assisting the EFCC with information as regards Fowler’s investigation.