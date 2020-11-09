FirstBank hosts SME webinar, enlightens entrepreneurs on ways to rebuild businesses

First Bank of Nigeria Limited will host an SME webinar with the theme: “Rebuilding your Business” by 10am on Tuesday, 10 November 2020 via Zoom meetings.

The event is organised in collaboration with FBN Insurance Brokers and FBN Quest with its discussants including: Tunde Owolabi, Group Executive, Retail Banking (Lagos & West),; Olumide Ibidapo, MD/CEO FBNInsurance Brokers and Ijeoma Agboti, Managing Director, FBNQuest Funds.

As a brand committed to putting its stakeholders first, the SME Webinar is designed to empower the participants and promises to provide ways to access opportunities such as business financing, advisory, wealth preservation and appropriate business coverage. These opportunities are essential elements in the rebuilding and rebounding efforts, as well as safety of businesses, towards their continued contribution to national development.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank, said “at FirstBank we identify with the indelible roles played by SMEs towards the continued growth of the Nigerian economy as without a doubt, they remain the engine of not just our economy but the global economy.”