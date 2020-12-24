FirstBank launches ‘Mask Up, Stay Safe’ campaign

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced its ongoing digital campaign “Mask Up, Stay Safe” as part of its advocacy to encourage everyone to consciously protect one another against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital campaign which is designed to employ a fun approach to urge and engage its stakeholders on the need to observe the safety and precautionary guidelines during the festive season is implemented using the Bank’s customised face mask filter on instagram, that is made of the bespoke FirstBank 125th Anniversary pattern in Ankara fabric giving a distinct African contemporary an consistent look.

The “Mask Up, Stay Safe” digital campaign is part of the FirstBank’s December activities which kicked off on the 7th December 2020 themed: “12 Days of Christmas and 12 Days of Kindness”.

The activities are structured in part to increase public awareness and participation in the Bank’s SPARK (Start Performing Act of Random Kindness) initiative with the central goal of reigniting the societal moral values by encouraging people to choose to do the right thing and reinforcing a consciousness/mindset of showing compassion, empathy; as well as giving to others aimed at inspiring people to make a difference.

Speaking on the campaign, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the CEO of FirstBank said “In the spirit of walking the talk, I have uploaded my Instagram story with the virtual face mask and I crave your indulgence to join me in doing the same.”

“This campaign is targeted at informing our customers and the general public that staying safe and protected through face mask wearing is paramount now, more than ever, as it is a way of mitigating the unforeseen tragedy of the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Stay Safe First!” he concluded.