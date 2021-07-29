Five die as COVID-19 cases surge in Nigeria

COVID-19 killed five people on Wednesday as cases surged in Nigeria, with 535 new infections reported in 18 states.

The rising cases are indications that the third wave of the dreaded COVID-19 has hit Nigeria.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that cases surged from 404 on Tuesday to 535 on Wednesday.

The NCDC said the five deaths reported were from Akwa Ibom State.

With the new infections, Nigeria now has a total of 172,263 confirmed cases, with 164,886 recoveries and 2,139 deaths.

Lagos topped the daily chart as usual with 219 fresh cases, down from the 356 cases reported on Tuesday, while Akwa Ibom came second, posting 142 cases.

Others are: Oyo (47), Rivers (17), Jigawa (13), Edo (13), Ekiti (11), Bayelsa (11), Ondo(10), Osun (9), Plateau (8), Ogun (7), Kaduna (7), Kano (5),FCT (5), Imo (4), Gombe (4), and Nasarawa (3)

According to NCDC: “On the 28th of July, 2021, 535 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 172,263 cases have been confirmed, 164,886 cases have been discharged and 2,139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

See cases below

