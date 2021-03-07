Five die as soldiers, bandits clash in Katsina

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said troops of Hadarin Daji on clearance operation in Katsina State killed four bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles in the Safana Local Government Area of the state. The army however said one soldier was lost to the operation.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure in a statement to journalists in Katsina on Saturday.

He said the troops on Thursday, March 4, 2021, embarked on clearance operations at Marina village in the Safana Local Government Area of the state during which they sighted and intercepted the bandits along Batsari/ Ronka road.

Yerima added, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji while conducting clearance operation against bandits and other criminal elements on March 4, 2021, engaged and successfully neutralised four armed bandits, seized arms and motorcycle during an encounter with the bandits in Marina village in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The unconfirmed number of armed men with unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road. However, in an attempt to escape from the troops’ onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at the troops’ direction. But the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray.

“During the encounter, four bandits were neutralised while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. The troops also captured 2 AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter. Troops have dominated general area and are trailing the escaping bandits.’’