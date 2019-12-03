Five inmates electrocuted in Ikoyi Prison

No fewer than five inmates were Monday electrocuted and 10 others left with varying degrees of injuries, by a naked electric cable at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Formerly known as Ikoyi Medium Prisons, the incident which happened this morning has left the survivors battling for their lives in an undisclosed hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, through the Press Officer, Ministry of Interior, Jane Osuji, said: “ The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) has been drawn to an electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.

“The minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incident.

“While we commiserate with the victims of the incident, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected.”