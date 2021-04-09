Five more abducted Kaduna College students regain freedom

Five more abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna have regained their freedom from their abductors.

The Nigerian military had earlier rescued the first five of the students kidnapped on March 11 from their school hostel, regained freedom last Monday.

Armed bandits in large numbers had attacked the institution at around 11:30 pm on Thursday, 11th of March 2021.

It was later reported that 39 of the students were missing while the army was able to rescue 180 people after a battle with the bandits.

However, the five released on Thursday brings the number of freed students to 10, leaving 29 more in captivity.

One of the parents, who confirmed the development to pressmen said, the freed students were picked up by Police in Giwa Local Government.

The parent said: “Yes, five more of our children have been released. Presently, we are waiting for them to come into Kaduna.

“But I can confirm to you that they have already been picked by men of the Nigerian Police. We are yet to see them ourselves.

“As soon as they come in, they are going to be taken to the hospital for examination, but we are waiting to receive them first.”