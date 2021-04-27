Five policemen shot dead in Imo

…shooting breaks out in Hausa quarters, Owerri

Five policemen have been shot dead as gunmen attacked Okigwe South Police Area Command headquarters in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident reported occurred around 7.00pm on Monday.

Gunmen had stormed the police command and in the process to repel them, five police officers were said to have been killed.

Sporadic gunshots were heard at Orieagu where the command is situation.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack.

According to him, the command was attacked by yet to be identified gunmen.

He confirmed that five officers had been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for.

Ikeokwu, however, said the building was not razed.

Meanwhile, gunshots were heard Monday night at the popular Ama Hausa area, a settlement of most northerners in Owerri, the Imo capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men) Mr Suleiman Ibrahim confirmed this through a telephone call.

Suleiman said anxiety gripped the residents when unidentified gunmen attacked the large settlement at about 10p.m Monday, shooting indiscriminately.

He said that no casualties were recorded as residents were already in their abodes before the arrival of the gunmen.

He also said that authorities of the settlement had already alerted security agencies in the state and called for calm.

“We suddenly heard gunshots and everyone took cover as there was palpable fear.

“It lasted for about thirty minutes before they withdrew.

“No casualties were recorded and no injuries sustained. Security agencies in the state have been put on notice and we believe that the situation is under control,” he said.