Flood ravages parts of Lagos amid heavy rain

Cars and property in several parts of Lagos have been submerged following heavy rainfall on Friday.

Both the island and mainland axis of the state were affected by the flood.

Several residents have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of their areas.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents of the state to observe safety precautions.

Ibrahim Farinloye, acting assistant zonal coordinator, south-west zonal office, NEMA, said residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of vehicles’ tyres.

“Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle,” he said.

“Kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety.”

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours.

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off,” he added.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.”

Flooding issues have become more frequent in Nigeria as a result of climate change.

The Nigeria Hydrological Agency had in May released the 2021 flood outlook which predicted severe flooding in 28 states.

Here are photos and videos shared by residents on social media. – TheCable.