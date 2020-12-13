Flying Eagles crash out of 2021 U-20 W’Cup qualifiers

The Flying Eagles will miss out of next year’s U-20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania and the 2021 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia after they crashed out of the U-20 AFCON qualifiers WAFU B in Benin Republic on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles needed Ghana to defeat Ivory Coast by at least a two-goal margin to have any hope of advancing from Group B, having failed to win any of their first two matches.

They were held 1-1 by the Ivoirians, before a 1-0 loss to Ghana.

However, the Junior Elephants scored late in the second half at the Stade de Gaulles in Porto Novo to claim a 1-0 win over the Satellites on Saturday at the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 championship, qualifiers for the U-20 AFCON.

With the result, Ivory Coast with four points and Ghana (three points) advance to the semi-finals of the competition, while Nigeria are out of the U-20 World Cup for the second time in the last three editions.

Both sides join Group A qualifiers Burkina Faso and Niger Republic in the semi-finals of the competition.