Forensic report of Lekki toll gate shootings ready Tuesday

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and the Lekki Toll Gate shootings yesterday said the report of a forensic analysis of the site would be ready Tuesday.

Panel chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd), stated this while turning down an application by the operators of the toll gate plaza – Lekki Concession Company (LCC) – to repossess the facility.

The judge had earlier turned down an application by LCC seeking to regain access to the property on January 6.

She said the panel had hired forensic experts to comb the facility.

The experts, paid for by the Lagos State Government, were given 21 days to examine the facility.

The Nation gathered that they were expected to, among others, search for evidence of live bullets or shells at the toll gate and adjourning roads.

They were also expected to search for evidence of blood from gunshot wounds.

The 21 days expired on Wednesday.

The government, Okuwobi explained, paid a “huge amount” for their services.

She added: “The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened…”

The panel adjourned till yesterday for the analysts’ report.

At the resumption of proceedings yesterday, LCC’s counsel, Rotimi Seriki, prayed the panel to allow the firm to return to the plaza to assess the damage to it and put the facilities in order, in furtherance of the recommencement of operations.

But, again, his application was denied.

Justice Okuwobi explained that the forensics team would have a report ready by Tuesday February 2, 2021.

“It therefore behoves on the panel to await the report before taking further steps with regard to the application of the LCC for repossession of the Lekki Toll Plaza,” she added.

At the last sitting on January 6, a counsel to some #EndSARS protesters, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, told the panel that its inquiries suggested that it would cost no less than N25million for a forensic analysis of the toll gate.

Ogunlana’s clients had submitted petitions to the panel alleging that men of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army shot at and killed several #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate last October 20, a claim the Army denied.

The protesters had on two occasions secured adjournments for the purpose of hiring forensic experts to prove their claim that the army fired live bullets at the scene.

The lawyer prayed that the toll gate, which has been in the panel’s custody since it began full sitting last October 27, be not released to the LCC, until the forensic analysis was concluded.