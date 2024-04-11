The first civilian governor of Abia State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, is dead.

A source close to the ex-Minister of Science and Technology, under the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, confirmed the death on Thursday.

Onu died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

The late 72-year-old former minister contested for the presidential flag of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election, but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

Onu was a Nigerian politician, author and engineer until his death in April 2024.

He was the minister of science, technology and innovation of Nigeria from November 2015 until his resignation in 2022.

The former Abia State governor was the longest serving minister of the ministry.