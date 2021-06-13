Former envoy backs arming Amotekun corps to dislodge killer herdsmen

The Coalition of Yoruba Liberation Groups has called on local government councils across the South-West to engage hunters and other vigilantes and pay them monthly stipends to encourage them to work harder and stop the invasion of the region by criminals.

The group has a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, as its protem chairman. Members of the group spoke at a press briefing in Ibadan on Saturday.

The co-convener of the group, Laoye Sanda, who read the address of the group, said the attack on Igangan exposed the vulnerability of the region but said the inclusion of vigilantes into the security arrangement of each local government council would prevent similar attacks in the future.

He said each community must organise self-defence and must be on alert at all times. He also called on the government to send relief materials to the victims and also pay compensations.

He said, “Local government chairmen should partner with hunters and vigilantes who will be on monthly stipends in all local governments in South-West.

“There should also be an immediate meeting of Obas as a matter of urgency to deliberate on the way out of these frequent acts of aggression.

“Our Amotekun should be heavily fortified and its personnel should be made to undergo intensive continuous training and work closely with community self-defence groups like Agbekoya, Oodua Peoples Congress, Ekun Oodua, vigilante and others.”