Former PDP governors move to rescue Nigeria from insecurity

The Forum of Former Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Abuja Friday, calling on their colleagues in other parties to join them in the effort to rescue Nigeria from the present insecurity.

Rising from the meeting at Legacy House, the former state chief executives affirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed to secure the country due to what they referred to as his poor handling of the situation in the country.

The Forum noted that insecurity in the country has deteriorated to the point where citizens in every part of the country are living in fear and trepidation.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the forum and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, signed by his director, media and communications, Bala Bitrus, concerned by the worsening security situation, the forum called on all former governors to shun political differences and unite in finding a solution to the problem.

“The Forum notes with serious concern the continuous decadence in Nigeria’s polity and the scaling threats to the lives and property of citizens across the country,” the statement said.

It, therefore? called on all former state governors “irrespective of their political leaning, affiliations and sympathy, to come together to the mainstream in the search for a workable solution to the myriad security challenges bedevilling the country.”

The forum commended the PDP’s Reconciliation and Strategy Committee for “a job well done” and for the successes recorded so far in uniting the party members across the country.

It enjoined members of the PDP to cultivate the virtue of forgiveness, love, peace, maturity and tolerance of one another.

Among the PDP ex-governors in attendance in the meeting were Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Peter Obi (Anambra), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Idris Wada (Kogi), Ahmed Abdulfatah (Kwara), and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo). – Tribune.