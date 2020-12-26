Former Pres. Jonathan commiserates with Kwankwaso over father’s death

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has condoled with former Kano State Governor Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso over the death of his father Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, the former President lamented the passage of Kwankwaso, describing the late patriarch as a trusted sage and great community leader.

In the message, the former President said further: “I condole with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire Kwankwaso family on the passing on of their patriarch, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso, who died at the age of 93.

“Late Musa Kwankwaso was a great man and community leader whose wisdom and candour served as a moral compass for the good people of his domain and many others in Kano state.

“He will be remembered by those who knew him closely for his diligence and leadership skills.