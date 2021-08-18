Former Pres. Jonathan congratulates Zambian President-Elect, Hichilema

…mourns Senator Ibrahim Mantu

Ex-President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has congratulated the President-Elect of Zambia, former opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema for his victory at the just concluded polls.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan praised Hakainde Hichilema for his perseverance in his pursuit of his legitimate political aspiration, adding that his victory in the wake of five failed attempts, showed that the people’s trust in him was genuine and steadfast.

Dr. Jonathan who is currently the Chairperson of International Summit for Peace Council (ISCP) Africa, and Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise also commended the Zambia’s outgoing President, Mr. Edgar Lungu for accepting the outcome of the elections and congratulating Mr. Hichilema, who was his opponent at the polls.

While commending the people of Zambia for trooping out massively to participate in the election as well as conducting themselves in a peaceful manner, Jonathan, commended the President-Elect for pledging not to engage in vengeance but to pursue the course of progress and development of the country.

In the goodwill message to the President-elect, the former President wrote: “I write to sincerely congratulate you on your victory at the just concluded Presidential election in your country.

“That you won this election after five unsuccessful attempts is a clear testament to your tenacity, conviction, and commitment to contribute to the development of Zambia and the prosperity of her people.

“I recall that in your last contest for this position, you lost the election by a narrow margin. As the Head of the African Union Observer Mission, I was impressed by your show of patriotism and good conduct, during the 2016 elections.”

Dr. Jonathan further urged Mr. Hichilema to “continue to be magnanimous and focus your attention on the provision of good governance for the development of Zambia and the welfare of your people.”

In a separate letter to President Lungu, the former President commended him for conducting the kind of credible elections that has put Zambia on the map of African nations where democracy has taken root.

He said: “It is also a thing of pride and an enduring legacy to have conducted such a credible election that was won by the opposition, which is an evidence of how fair and transparent the electoral process has become under your watch. You have, therefore, contributed immensely to the deepening of democracy not only in Zambia but also in Africa.”

Also, Jonathan commiserated with the family of Senator Ibrahim Mantu and the Government of Plateau State over the passing on of the former Deputy Senate President, at the age of 74 years.

In a condolence message to the family, the former President described the late Mantu as a patriot who contributed so much to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

Dr. Jonathan also noted that the late Senator would be sorely missed by many because of his commitment to peace, justice and unity.

Recalling his contributions to the political development of the country, the former President stated: “During his days at the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ibrahim Mantu provided the needed leadership and direction that helped stabilize the National Assembly and contributed his quota to the democratic progress recorded at that time. Senator Mantu was patriotic, courageous, and a passionate advocate of peace and justice.”

Dr. Jonathan who is the Chairman of International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) further noted that Senator Mantu will continue to be remembered for his efforts towards nation-building and commitment to peace, especially given his work as the Chairman of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in Nigeria.