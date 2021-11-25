Former Pres. Jonathan hosts Uniport Alumni 1981 set reunion

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan, will this weekend host the University of Port Harcourt alumni set of 1981.
Jonathan, an alumnus and a pioneer graduating student of the federal institution will alongside other of his former school mates  participate in  reunion activities scheduled for Thursday  November 25 to Saturday 27, 2021  in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.

A statement from the  media office of Dr Goodluck Jonathan notes that activities lined up for the programme include a lecture, an excursion   and a  dinner and award night.

The statement adds that the reunion programme is part of activities of the alumni aimed at fostering bond among old classmates and a platform to deliberate on issues affecting their alma matter and give back to the school and society in general.

The statement indicates that Prof Ebiegberi Alagoa, pioneer deputy  vice chancellor of the university of port Harcourt is to serve as the guest lecturer for the conference scheduled for  10 am on Saturday while Sen. Douye Diri,  Governor of Bayelsa of State and an alumnus of the School will serve as special guest of honour.

The University of Port Harcourt  located in Rivers state,  was established in 1975 as University College,  but  was upgraded to a full-fledged university in 1977. The school popularly called Uniport  has over the years groomed many illustrious leaders and trailblazers of international repute and the reunion is meant to encourage young and upcoming generations on the power of education.

