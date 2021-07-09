Four herdsmen in custody escape from Jos maximum Prison

Four inmates have escaped from the Jos Maximum Prison in the state capital.

The inmates, our correspondent gathered, escaped in the earlier hours of Thursday.

The escapees were herdsmen arraigned before a Barkin Ladi Court sometimes last year.

The herdsmen stormed the Court and overpowered correctional warders before five of them escaped.

But four of them were re-arrested after intensive search by security agents.

However, the unrelenting inmates, according to sources, escaped with the alleged active connivance of an insider.

Spokesman of Plateau Correctional Centre, Mr Geoffrey Longdien confirmed their escape.