Four solid reasons to watch Halita on Showmax

‘Halita’ premiered on Africa Magic in February 2019 and since it hit the screens it has won an army of adoring fans.

The show tells the story of 19-year-old Halita, a village girl forced to move to the city and work as a maid in the powerful Zamani household.

Her time with the Zamanis is highly eventful as she navigates her way between her fellow domestic staff and the Zamani family to earn her place in the residence.

‘Halita’, which is currently streaming on Showmax, is currently in its second season. Here are 4 reasons why it should make your binge list.

1. The plot is great

‘Halita’ offers one of the better plots from a Nigerian show as it effortlessly weaves in and out of the lives of its many characters. First, there are the wealthy and powerful Zamanis who give us ‘Battleground’ vibes, then there is the domestic staff of the Zamani household who often provide some comic relief.

We also travel to Halita’s village as we keep up with the lives of her family and her lover, whom she left behind, and finally, there are the shenanigans of the Lufu group, an organisation owned by the Rishante/Zamanis.

2. The acting is highly commendable

The cast is comprised of veterans like Patrick Otoro, who plays Halita’s father Dabot, and Tosan Edremoda Ugbeye, who plays the powerful matriarch, Uwani Rishante, younger actors like Eddie Madaki (Hassan) and lots of newbies like Chisom Gabriella (Halita), and Onyinye Ezekwe (Dosha). Together, they give a stellar performance, bringing life to the script.

3. It’s filled with life lessons

Despite being a lowly village girl, Halita is able to survive in the Zamani household through her hard work and ingenuity (she can make a mean cup of tea, according to Mama Uwani). Other themes like loyalty and trust are also explored.

4. The show sheds light on societal issues

Human trafficking is still prevalent in Nigeria and the show explores this. Halita is taken away from her village on the promise of being offered a receptionist job but is instead handed over to the Zamanis to serve as a maid.

The show also explores the social gap between the rich and the poor, the lack of infrastructure in rural Nigeria, and the corruption that exists in the Nigerian political class.

‘Halita’ is currently streaming on Showmax.