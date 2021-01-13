Frank Mba stays as CP Force PRO as Police redeploy 20 others

Force Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba is now the commissioner of Police Force Public Relations, as 20 other Commissioners got new postings with immediate effect.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu approved the postings on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, the redeployment took effect immediately.

Affected by the redeployment are: Haladu Musa, posted to Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja; Sikiru Akande to Cross River; Aliyu Garba to Ebonyi; Abubakar Bature to Airport command; Yusuf Ahmed to Department of Operations, FHQ); Aliyu Alhaji to Adamawa; Ngozi Onadeko to Oyo; Mohammed Aliyu to Enugu and Frank Mba (Force Public Relations).

While CP Adeleke Bode was posted to Kebbi State; Philip Maku was posted to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ali Aji was posted to Sokoto; Ohikere Idris to Armament, FHQ, Abuja; Daniel Sokari-Pedro to Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, John Amadi to Port Authority Western, Lagos, among others.



The POSTINGS AT A GLANCE:

i.Kebbi State – CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni

ii.SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku

iii.Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji

Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi CMDT Police College Ikeja – CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni

vi.Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos – CP John O. Amadi, mni

vii. Oyo State – CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc

viii. Enugu State – Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu

Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja – CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc Cross River State – CP Sikiru Akande Ebonyi State – CP Aliyu Garba

xii. Airport Command – CP Abubakar Umar Bature

xiii.Department of Operations, FHQ – CP Yusuf Ahmed

xiv. Adamawa State – CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji

Training and Department – CP Babaita Ishola

xvi. Imo State – CP Nasiru Mohammed

xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu – CP Alexander Nengi Wannang

xviii.Delta State – CP Ari Mohammed Ali

xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja – CP Olofu Tony Adejoh

xx.Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja – CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar

xxi.Force Public Relations Officer – CP Frank Mba