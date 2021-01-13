Frank Mba stays as CP Force PRO as Police redeploy 20 others

Force Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba is now the commissioner of Police Force Public Relations, as 20 other Commissioners got new postings with immediate effect.
Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu approved the postings on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, the redeployment took effect immediately.
Affected by the redeployment are: Haladu Musa, posted to Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja; Sikiru Akande to Cross River; Aliyu Garba to Ebonyi; Abubakar Bature to Airport command; Yusuf Ahmed to Department of Operations, FHQ); Aliyu Alhaji to Adamawa; Ngozi Onadeko to Oyo; Mohammed Aliyu to Enugu and Frank Mba (Force Public Relations).
While CP Adeleke Bode was posted to Kebbi State; Philip Maku was posted to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ali Aji was posted to Sokoto; Ohikere Idris to Armament, FHQ, Abuja; Daniel Sokari-Pedro to Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, John Amadi to Port Authority Western, Lagos, among others.
The POSTINGS AT A GLANCE:
i.Kebbi State – CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni
ii.SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku
iii.Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji
- Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi
- CMDT Police College Ikeja – CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni
vi.Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos – CP John O. Amadi, mni
vii. Oyo State – CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc
viii. Enugu State – Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu
- Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja – CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc
- Cross River State – CP Sikiru Akande
- Ebonyi State – CP Aliyu Garba
xii. Airport Command – CP Abubakar Umar Bature
xiii.Department of Operations, FHQ – CP Yusuf Ahmed
xiv. Adamawa State – CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji
- Training and Department – CP Babaita Ishola
xvi. Imo State – CP Nasiru Mohammed
xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu – CP Alexander Nengi Wannang
xviii.Delta State – CP Ari Mohammed Ali
xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja – CP Olofu Tony Adejoh
xx.Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja – CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar
xxi.Force Public Relations Officer – CP Frank Mba