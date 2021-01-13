Frank Mba stays as CP Force PRO as Police redeploy 20 others

January 13, 2021 0

Force Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba is now the commissioner of Police Force Public Relations, as 20 other Commissioners got new postings with immediate effect.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu approved the postings on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, the redeployment took effect immediately.

Affected by the redeployment are: Haladu Musa, posted to Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja; Sikiru Akande to Cross River; Aliyu Garba to Ebonyi; Abubakar Bature to Airport command; Yusuf Ahmed to Department of Operations, FHQ); Aliyu Alhaji to Adamawa; Ngozi Onadeko to Oyo; Mohammed Aliyu to Enugu and Frank Mba (Force Public Relations).

While CP Adeleke Bode was posted to Kebbi State; Philip Maku was posted to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ali Aji was posted to Sokoto; Ohikere Idris to Armament, FHQ, Abuja; Daniel Sokari-Pedro to  Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, John Amadi to Port Authority Western, Lagos, among others.

The POSTINGS AT A GLANCE:
i.Kebbi State – CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni

ii.SPU, FHQ, Abuja – CP Philip Maku

iii.Sokoto State – CP Ali Janga Aji

  1. Armament, FHQ, Abuja – CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi
  2. CMDT Police College Ikeja – CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni

vi.Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos – CP John O. Amadi, mni

vii. Oyo State – CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc

viii. Enugu State – Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu

  1. Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja – CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc
  2. Cross River State – CP Sikiru Akande
  3. Ebonyi State – CP Aliyu Garba

xii. Airport Command – CP Abubakar Umar Bature

xiii.Department of Operations, FHQ – CP Yusuf Ahmed

xiv. Adamawa State – CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji

  1. Training and Department – CP Babaita Ishola

xvi. Imo State – CP Nasiru Mohammed

xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu – CP Alexander Nengi Wannang

xviii.Delta State – CP Ari Mohammed Ali

xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja – CP Olofu Tony Adejoh

xx.Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja – CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar

xxi.Force Public Relations Officer – CP Frank Mba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Fidelity Bank announces board retirements, new appointments

Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday announced new board appointments to replace its outgoing directors in accordance with its internal governance policies.