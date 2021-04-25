French side, Montpellier names Utaka as assistant coach

Reports from France indicate that former Nigeria’s Super Eagles winger John Utaka has been named as assistant coach of Montpellier Feminine side, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

He started his professional career in 1998 by joining Egyptian side Arab Contractors and subsequently Ismaily.

While with Ismaily, Utaka earned cult status with the local fans.

He joined Al-Sadd of Qatar in 2001 for a fee of $1 million.

This was then a record transfer fee in Qatar, where he spent one season.

In 2002, he joined French club RC Lens whom he left in 2005 for Rennes.

January 2011, Utaka signed for French first division side Montpellier, agreeing a ​2 1⁄2-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He helped the club to the league title in 2012 against a more established Paris St German.

The women side of the club announced the termination of the team manage Federic Mendy on a mutual consent.

Former France international Bapstite Merle and Utaka were announced as the interim manager of the team until the end of the season.

In his playing days Utaka played 49 matches and scored 6 goals for Nigeria.